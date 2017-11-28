Parents Learn About Safe Texting at Windsor Middle School

Over a dozen parents learned about the dangers of texting and social media Tuesday night at the Windsor Central Middle School auditorium through an event called Teens, Technology, and Safe Texting.

Parents sat in on Jennifer Spencer of the Crime Victims Assistance Center's presentation, which covered the potential dangers and legal implications of students requesting, sharing, and transmitting inappropriate material on their phones and through social media. Parents learned different tips and tools on how to talk to teens about both safe and unsafe texting and promoting good digital citizenship.

Here are some ways parents can keep their children safe online:

Start by talking with your child about their online activities. The sooner you do this, the more normal it becomes.

Teach your child that what is said online is not sacred, protected, or secret.

Prohibit your child from using multiple screen names and accounts.

Never take people at their word over social networking if they are not known to you.

Whenever possible, allow your child to use the computer or phones in a central location that is supervised until they earn your trust.

Remind your child on a regular basis about the dangers of sending inappropriate messages and texts.

For more information, visit the Crime Victims Assistance Center's website.