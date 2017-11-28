Bearcats look to end road drought Wednesday

The Binghamton University Men's Basketball Team is off to a 3-4 start in the young season. The Bearcats are 2-0 at home, 1-1 in neutral site games, but 0-3 on the road.

As they embark on another road trip to take on Delaware State on Wednesday, they're using that road record as motivation to pick up their first win of the year away from the Events Center.

"One of the things that I talked to the guys about is, bad teams struggle to win anywhere, teams that are average teams normally win at home, but to be a good team not only do you have to win at home but you have to win on the road," said Head Coach Tommy Dempsey. "If you're ultimately going to become a contender, you have to go win road games. This is a chance for us to do that tomorrow night and I think there's an excitement in our group to try to get our first road win."

BU and Delaware State tip off at 8:00 on Wednesday night.