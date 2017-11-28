Saager, Theiller earn All-East Regional Honors

United Soccer Coaches released the 2017 All-Regional Teams. BU's Kayla Saager and Erin Theiller have been named to the All-East teams.

Saager was named to the All-East Second Team with Theiller earning Third Honors. This is the first time in 13 years that two Bearcats have earned All-Regional Honors.

Saager tallied 11 goals (tied for 1st in the America East), 7 assists (tops in the AEast), 29 points (tops in the AEast), 4 game-winning goals (tops in the AEast), 106 shots (tops in AEast), and 52 shots on goal (1st in the nation). She was also named America East Striker of the Year and earned First Team All-Conference Honors. Saager's All-East Second Team honors is BU's highest All-Region Selection in 12 years.

As a first year defender, Theiller helped anchor the Bearcats defense to eight shutouts, and she scored the game winning goal in overtime to clinch the Bearcats share of the AEast Regular Season Title.

The Bearcats finished the season 11-4-4 (5-2-1).