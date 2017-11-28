Director of Visit Binghamton Talks Tourism in Small Communities

Judi Hess, the Director of Visit Binghamton, spoke at the Rotary Lunch on Tuesday.

Hess said tourism here in Broome County actually saved taxpayers over $400 per house-hold, in 2016. She said the sub-division of the chamber of commerce has been working on offering more tourism packages to lure visitors into the area.

"So then you have one call, you have one credit card bill. And then you get your admission to Roberson and you get a $25 gift certificate to go to dinner somewhere, so it gets them into the community in an easy way," said Hess.

She said there has been a rise in tourism revenue over the past year, with a lot of that due to the popularity of April the Giraffe.