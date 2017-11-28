Waverly Pennsylvania Man Facing Charges after Allegedly Stealing a Car

Police arrested a Waverly, Pennsylvania man after an investigation into a stolen a car with two credit cards inside, and several other items.

Owego State Police were informed on November 25 by the Bradford County Sheriff's office in PA were searching for 20-year-old James L. Coyne, who they said took off while being under house arrest.

Police said Coyne may have stolen a vehicle and left it near Nichols boat launch on River Road. A report later led police to the stolen 2012 Ford Fusion.

Officials arrested Coyne after a quick foot chase on November 26 for multiple felonies, including-- Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the third degree, Grand Larceny in the fourth degree, and a misdemeanor of Petit Larceny.

He was arraigned in the town of Nichols Court, and sent to the Tioga County jail.