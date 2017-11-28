Murder Conviction Upheld For JC Man Who Murdered Neighbor

A state appellate court has upheld a murder conviction of a Johnson City man who bludgeoned his neighbor to death while robbing her apartment in 2013.

A jury found Christopher Davis guilty of first degree robbery, murder in the first degree and two counts of murder in the second degree. A Broome County judge sentenced Davis to life without parole for first-degree murder, 25 years to life for each of the second-degree murder charges and another 25 years for the robbery.

David appealed, claiming statements made after his arrest should not have been allowed in court.

Two hours before the body of Patricia LaCaprara was discovered in her Brown Street apartment, Broome County Sheriff's deputy Richard Merrell was dispatched to Aqua Terra Park, where he spotted Davis near a thick bush, walking quickly toward his vehicle.

When questioned, Davis told Merrill he was looking for a fishing spot. A short time later, Merrill met a second man who said he was Davis' nephew. Merrell asked and was granted consent to search Davis' vehicle. That is when he found a ball-peen hammer, LaCaprara's wallet and purse and her license.

Davis denied knowing the victim. During his investigation, Merrell learned Davis lived at 36 Brown Street. By the time Merrill arrived, police were already in the area investigating LaCaprara's murder. Police exchanged information and Davis was arrested.

While being transported, Davis told police "I was going to turn myself in. I was going to come down to you."

The court found Merrell's initial questioning was justified and rejected Davis' claim that the conviction was against the weight of the evidence and he was denied proper representation.

The court did reverse the judgments on the two second-degree murder counts because Davis was already sentenced to life without parole.