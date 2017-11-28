UPDATE: One Dead after Friday Apalachin Crash

New York State Police said one man is dead after Fridays accident in Apalachin, involving a 2016 Toyota Camry and a NYSDOT dump truck on state route 17.

Officials said the back seat passenger in the Toyota Camry, 69-year-old Shude Zeng died at Wilson Hospital. The driver, 69-year-old Peter Lau, and the front seat passenger of the Camry suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the dump truck, 53-year-old William Woods, and two occupants sustained minor injuries from the crash.

According to state police, the NYSDOT truck was traveling at a slow speed on the southern shoulder, with its yellow flashing lights on-- when the Camry was traveling eastbound, left the lane, and then hit the truck.

Lau was issued several traffic tickets. Police said they are are still investigating the incident.

