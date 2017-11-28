Binghamton Devils Serve up Spaghetti for Toys for Tots

From the ice to the kitchen, the Binghamton Devils are stepping up to fight for their hometown. Monday's goal came as hot plates of spaghetti were served by Devils players at Little Venice, raising donations for the 15th annual Charity Dinner for Toys for Tots.

Hundreds of hockey fans, as well as those wishing to help support local families in need, were treated to an Italian dinner and a chat with the Devils when they brought in a new, unwrapped toy for donation. But many donated more than one toy.

"We are pushing for our best year yet. They keep giving and that's what x-mas is pretty much all about, helping the kids," said Thunder Reynolds, COOL 106.7 radio personality.

As children ran from one player to another asking for autographs, one AHL hockey player looked back on the years of service Binghamton's organization has brought to the Southern Tier. Brian Strait, Devils' Defensiveman, reflected on the legacies of local hockey and giving back to support those in need within Broome County.

"When we heard we were doing this, we were like 'that's pretty cool.' It's a lot of people helping people and to be here and enjoy some time with each another, it's all fun," said Brian Strait.

Whether it's the food, the hockey or the cause that has people coming back for the Toys for Tots charity dinner, stepping up for the community is the best match any player can take on.

"Every game, win or lose, we had fans there. It's cool to see them and meet them in person," said Nathan Bastion, Devils' Right Wing.

"Anything we can do to help, we're always looking for opportunities," said Brian Strait.

Anyone wishing to donate toys for children can visit Broome County's Toys for Tots headquarters at 560 Harry L. Drive, Johnson City, or call (607) 296-5784 to set up a drop-off.

If anyone would like to participate in the toy giveaway and receive an item, click here to see eligibility rules.