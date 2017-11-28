Get Ready for the Annual JC Holiday Parade

Its that time of year again, as the holiday season is upon us. The Johnson City Business and Professional Women's Holiday Parade will take place Thursday, November 30.

The holiday parade will begin at 7:00 p.m., at Your Home Public Library. The parade route will continue along Main St., to the Arch St. Bridge, ending at the JC Senior Citizens Center located on Brocton St.

Officials want to remind residents that Main St. will be closed to traffic from the Johnson City, Binghamton line to Arch St., from 6:45 p.m. until the parade is over. The parade is expected to last around one hour and thirty minutes.

Parking on Main St. will be off limits starting at 5:30 p.m. until the end of the parade, and access to Laurel St. will be restricted beginning at 6:00 p.m., until the end of the parade.