SUNY Broome Announces Pharmacy School Partnership With BU

SUNY Broome announced a partnership with Binghamton University on Tuesday that would offer up to eight students per year guaranteed acceptance into BU's School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

President of SUNY Broome, Kevin Drumm, confirmed that three students have already been accepted into the program as of Monday.

The eight slots are available to students in SUNY Broome's Health Sciences and Liberal Arts Associate in Science degree programs, although students in Health Science will need to take a few more classes beyond their degree requirements to qualify.

Students must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 and minimum composite score of 50 on the Pharmacy College Admission Test.

The partnership allows students to become pharmacists in just six years, something Drumm hopes encourages them to stick around the Southern Tier.

"We've had students interested in pharmacy for many years going through our Associate Degree in Science. Now they'll be able to stay right here locally for their pharmacy degree rather than going to a university far far away, which many have over the years." - Kevin Drumm, President of SUNY Broome

The new pharmacy building in Johnson City is set to open in the summer of 2018.

Students looking for more information on this partnership are encouraged to attend a Common Hour presentation on Thursday, November 30th, at 11:00 a.m. in Decker Health Sciences Room 213 at SUNY Broome.