Giving Tuesday Brings Christmas Cheer To Broome County Nursing Home

Just days after two of the biggest shopping days of the year, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, people around the world are giving back instead of consuming. In Broome County, residents are finding ways to participate in Giving Tuesday.

At the United Way, employees, volunteers, and community members gathered together to make gifts for residents at Willow Point Nursing Home.

"There are many residents there who may not have anyone else over the holidays," says LoriAnne Welch, Interim Executive Director of United Way of Broome County.

Volunteers at @UnitedWayBroome are making holiday decorations and cards for Willow Point Nursing Home residents this #GivingTuesday pic.twitter.com/v6rb2hiUIj — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) November 28, 2017

The United Way is making wreaths and other decorations which will be delivered to the nursing home along with signed holiday cards. The volunteers also decorated gingerbread houses which will be donated to Endwell United Methodist Church and gifted to families.