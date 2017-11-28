Annual Tree Lighting Takes Place in Downtown Binghamton

The annual tree lighting ceremony took place Tuesday afternoon at Government Plaza in Downtown Binghamton.

This is the fifth year the government plaza tree has contributed to the city's holiday decorations, bringing some cheer to the downtown area.

"It's a focal point for people to visit, and just make people smile and feel warm and welcome for the holidays and if we can play that role for government plaza and also the downtown, we feel very good about that," said Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo.

The 20-foot Blue Spruce was supplied by Baxter's Tree Farm and was purchased by Lupardo.

Lupardo said she hopes people come to see the tree and enjoy it this holiday season.