Red Cross Gets Assistance From Maine-Endwell Students

Students in the Maine-Endwell School District paid it forward this Giving Tuesday with a donation to the American Red Cross. The $2,200 check will go into the disaster relief fund.

"We use that money to help with sheltering, and hygiene kits," says Colleen McCabe, Executive Director of the Southern Tier American Red Cross, "All the necessary items that an individual affected by a disaster would need if they were displaced from their home and lost their belongings."

The fundraising effort was district-wide, with donations coming from students from elementary level all the way up to high school.