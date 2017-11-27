The future is bright for Chenango Forks

The Chenango Forks Blue Devils fell one game shy of winning a state title for the second year in a row, losing to Pearlville 28-14 in the Class B Title Game in the Carrier Dome on Sunday. Despite the loss, there's a lot to be proud of for the Blue Devils, and a lot of reasons to think the future is even brighter.

The Blue Devils have played in five straight state championships and eleven all-time. Their eleven finals are a state record, Aquinas and Dobbs Ferry are tied for second with seven. Forks five state titles is second all-time to the seven won by Aquinas. Despite graduating 18 seniors this year, the Blue Devils have proven that they're a force to be reckoned with year in and year out, and that's encouraging for the road ahead.

"We still feel like we're doing something right," said Head Coach Dave Hogan. The kids obviously work hard for us and everything like that, so that is very positive. It just hurts when you finally get here and you come up short."