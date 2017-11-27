M-E's Goldstone commits to Vermont

Maine-Endwell Senior Gina Goldstone made her college choice official Monday, signing her National Letter of Intent to play Field Hockey at the University of Vermont.

Goldstone has played Varsity Field Hockey for the Spartans for five years and is a four-time STAC All-Star. The midfielder helped lead the Spartans to the State Finals in 2017 with State Regional appearances the previous two years. She says the support system at M-E has been instrumental to her success and ability to play at the next level.

"Maine-Endwell is, like, basically I look up to older people that have signed before me," Goldstone says. "They're definitely great role models for me to look up to and also just the community behind me, I always feel like I have support. It's just a very good school to be in."

Goldstone has yet to declare a major for next year but is aiming toward Business or Dermatology.