Vestal Eighth Graders Recognized For Act of Kindness Towards Former Kindergarten Teacher

The compassion of two Vestal eighth graders did not go unnoticed Monday morning when Senator Fred Akshar recognized them as a part of his "Akshar All-Star" student recognition program.

Fourteen-year-old Connor Hillis and thirteen-year-old Drew Hudock were collecting bottles for the Vestal Soccer Club when they approached the home of their former kindergarten aide from Clayton Avenue Elementary School.

"Mrs. G" didn't have any bottles to give the boys since she was running her own bottle drive, and had just donated what she had to a local ALS charity. She recently lost her son to ALS and had been collecting cans for the charity to find a cure.

It would be Connor and Drew who gave their former teacher every last bottle collected.

“When they heard that, they left their bottles with her and they went home and gathered their own money and brought it back to her to give to the charity as well because they knew that her son had passed from ALS the year before.” - Aimee Dixon, Mother of Drew Hudock

Word of what the boys did spread to Clayton Avenue Elementary Principal, Mr. Bruce. He nominated his former students for Akshar's student program.

“I couldn’t be prouder. You know you talk and talk but they actually took what we talk about day in and day out and put it into action and it’s more than words, it’s an action.” - Brad Bruce, Clayton Avenue Elementary Principal

That action made Drew and Connor's parents proud, but did not surprise them.

“He’s very very kind hearted, a little emotional, he’s just an all around really good kid. He cares about other people’s feelings and always has.” - Dana Hillis, Mother of Connor Hillis

“Drew is a very empathetic person. His soul just radiates goodness.” - Aimee Dixon, Mother of Drew Hudock

Akshar presented the boys with a t-shirt, framed certificate, and a challenge coin.

"This is the next generation of people that will lead this community forward. It's incumbent upon elected leadership, and it's incumbent upon folks in the community to do their part to insure we are recognizing good behavior, we are recognizing good people, and they're getting credit where the credit is due." - Senator Fred Akshar

Vestal Middle School was just one of three stops Akshar made on Monday. He plans to recognize three to four students every month at every school district in Senate District 52.