Three Arrested in Cortland on Multiple Drug Charges

The Cortland County Sheriff's arrested three people after a traffic stop in the Town of Cortlandville.

Police stopped the car on Starr Rd. after they saw garbage being thrown from the vehicles window. That's when officers said they observed two of the three individuals with drugs. They also released four children to family members who were in the car at the time of the traffic stop, all without wearing seat belts.

Authorities arrested 33-year-old Jessica A. Peer, 22-year-old Alexander J. Hale, and 47-year-old James O. Glover on several charges:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia

Criminally Possessing a Hypodermic Instrument

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Littering

Improper Restraint

Police said after searching more of the car they found heroin, meth, needles, and marijuana.