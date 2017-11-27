Washington Ave. In Endicott to Become Winter Wonderland For Inaugural "Holiday Magic on the Avenue"

Washington Avenue in Endicott is set to be transformed into a winter wonderland this weekend for it's inaugural "Holiday Magic on the Avenue" two-day event.

The fun begins Friday at 5:00 PM when the lights lining the avenue are lit for the season.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo joined Village of Endicott officials Monday afternoon to announce the event, saying it will bring magic back to the Village.

"Endicott used to be referred to as the magic city, and what we're trying to do here is bring the magic back. All across the state people are rediscovering their downtown, and from state resources that have come to places like Endicott, we are building on a dream to get that magic back."

The two-day event will feature the 78th Endicott Holiday Parade, along with live music, carolers, food, drinks, a fire juggler and fire hooper, “North Pole” ponies from the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, and Santa Claus.

The event will also feature the Village's first-ever fireworks show at 7:30 PM on Friday.

