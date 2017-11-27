Binghamton School District holds Capital Project Public Hearing

Residents of the Binghamton School District attended a public hearing, Monday, on the upcoming $28 million Capital Improvement Project (CIP) vote, which has many renovations planned for schools across the City's district.

Taxpayers are scheduled to vote on the CIP referendum on December 5, and if passed Binghamton schools, excluding MacArthur Elementary, could see improved; sidewalks, windows, doors, infrastructure needs, energy efficient equipment and much more.

According to school officials, the voting process for the Project proposition is separated into two parts; Capital and Energy-Efficiency Improvements, which combine for about $34 million. Both votes will require a minimum of 60 percent voter approval to pass, which District leaders stressed to the public that a positive vote will not affect taxes for property owners.

"We hope that we are able to clarify that. The project that we are putting out is really for the purposes of maintaining the quality of our buildings inside and out," said Tonia Thompson, Binghamton City School District Superintendent.

Project managers claim the Capital Improvement costs will be covered by $23.4 million in NY State building aid, as well as $4.6 million in Capital Reserve.

But some of the public hearing attendees did not agree that the CIP holds no strings attached, for the millions of dollars in financial allotment. John Solak, Binghamton resident, said the project has been portrayed as "a shining light for the future", when in fact, the project will be bonded and put the district farther into debt.

"I think [CIP] is a bit of a con and a sham. Let's face it, we're in debt to our eyeballs in this district, and this is not free money. It's leveraging the school's finances. You have no guarantee or contract, anyone can re-neg on this...that's the danger," said John Solak.

According to one Binghamton student's parent, the lack of a contractual obligation between the State and the City had many residents concerned. Shawna Cole discussed her expectations of where she believed the funding will come from.

"You're expecting all this money from the State, but where does NY get its money from? They get it from [taxpayers], sales tax, tobacco and lottery taxes. We're sinking all this money into education, but the kids aren't doing well," said Shawna Cole.

According to New York Times, the Binghamton City School District has seen an increase in test scores, but still falls below the state median. Those in favor of the CIP said with the additional funds from the state, many students could see improvements in their classrooms like i-pads for working on and network cabling to aid educational contact.

"It's necessary for our students to get the information, technology that they deserve and they need," said Mike Kelly, Binghamton.

Voting on the Capital Improvement Project is scheduled for December 5th from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.