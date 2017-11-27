Kirkwood Gears Up For A Hometown Christmas

For many, the holiday season is a time to gather together with family, friends, and neighbors. In Kirkwood, the town-wide Hometown Christmas celebration does just that.

Town of Kirkwood Supervisor Gordi Kniffen says he always loved the idyllic small-town holidays depicted in Christmas movies and when the chance came along to do that in Kirkwood, he was on board.

I always thought, now wouldn't that be nice to have that here. — Gordi Kniffen, Town of Kirkwood Supervisor

Town Historian Katie Legg took on the challenge, making that hometown holiday a reality. Now in its 3rd year, the event takes place on Saturday December 2nd.

It's a full day, starting with a pancake breakfast at 8am and culminating in the tree lighting in Valley Park. Events include crafts, a 5k, a cookie bake-off, and a live nativity scene.

"Just to get the families together, and have a joyful day where they can all celebrate the holidays as a community," says Legg.

