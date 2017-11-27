Toys For Tots Spreads Holiday Cheer in Broome County

As people are gearing up for the season of giving, one organization is making sure that 4,200 children across Broome County will have a present to unwrap for the holiday.

Toys For Tots, which has been serving Broome County for 55 years, is being organized by law enforcement officials. Jody Kennedy, President of the Johnson City Police Association said their mission is to make sure every child has a holiday worth remembering.

“Our goal is to provide every kid in Broome County [with] presents to open Christmas morning," says Kennedy, "Christmas was a great experience as a child and we want every child to have that spectacular Christmas morning if they can. Something they remember for the rest of their lives.”

With headquarters located by the Dollar Tree on Harry L. Drive, anyone can donate toys for children ages 1-10 years or provide a monetary donation.

Kennedy says police see the need in our community every day while on the job.

“You go to a house and there’s no Christmas tree. The parents say they can’t purchase presents for their children. Most of us have families and children. This is a way to give back and that’s what we’re all about. We’re all about our communities, that’s why we have the jobs we have.”

The Broome County Toys for Tots headquarters is open Monday-Friday from 9am-12pm and 1pm-4pm and Saturday’s from 9am-12pm. Donations can be dropped off during the hours of operation at the headquarters until Friday December 22nd. Drop off barrels are located at the Binghamton Police Department, Broome County Sheriff’s Office, Endicott Police Department, Johnson City Police Department, and the Vestal Police Department.

Sign-ups for Broome County Toys for Tots start on Monday November 27th and end on Saturday December 9th. In order to sign up for Broome County Toys for Tots you must provide the following documents and meet the following criteria: