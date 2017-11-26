Binghamton cruises past Hartwick

Junior center Thomas Bruce set a school record with 10-for-10 shooting (23 points) and Binghamton men's basketball rolled over visiting Hartwick 97-65 Sunday afternoon at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center. It was the first home game after five straight on the road and came against a longstanding regional foe that dates back to the school's first basketball season in 1946-47.



Bruce broke the school record for efficiency (Div. I era) with his perfect shooting night and the Bearcats stretched a nine-point halftime lead with 52 second-half points. The 6-foot-9 center added eight rebounds and two blocks in his 22 minutes of action. Junior guard Everson Davis was nearly as efficient with 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting. Davis also chipped in four steals and three assists in 23 minutes.



Junior guard J.C. Show added 15 points, five assists and two steals.



Binghamton dished out a season-high 23 assists, including a team-high seven by junior guard Timmy Rose.



Hartwick canned eight three-pointers to keep close in the first half. The Division III-member Hawks trailed by just four, 24-20, with 8:12 left in the opening period before BU went on a 15-3 run that included five points from Show and four each from Bruce and Davis. Hartwick trimmed its deficit to nine, 45-36, at the break but the Bearcats rattled off a 31-8 run early in the second half to pull away.



Bruce had three of his seven dunks in a 1:08 span during that big run and Davis scored eight straight BU points during a 54-second span.



Binghamton forced 21 Hartwick turnovers and shot 56 percent in the second half (53% for game) to take control.



The Bearcats next travel to Dover for a Wednesday night contest at Delaware State.



Courtesy: Binghamton University Athletics