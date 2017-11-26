Forks falls in State Title game

Chenango Forks football team lost their second-straight NYSPHSAA Class B title game, Sunday, 28-14. The Blue Devils were defeated by Section One's Pleasantville in the Carrier Dome, where Forks led the game for just over six minutes.

The Blue Devils had four turnovers in the loss, with two interceptions and two lost fumbles. Jeremiah Allen rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown on the afternoon.

Chenango Forks returns 28 underclassmen for their 2018 team.