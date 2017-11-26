Waverly Author Discusses Latest Book

One local author met with residents at the Riverow Bookshop in Owego, to discuss her second novel in her acclaimed trilogy.

Linen Shroud follows the award-winning Burning Silk, and it showcases how our ancestors handled similar situations to ones we are currently facing today--through both Native and European values.

Destiny Kinal, a Waverly resident for 32 years said her process may be longer than most when it comes to beginning a novel.

"It takes a lot of research, writing, and revision, and I still have one more book to go," said Kinal. "But I'm the kind of writer who writing is a process of discovery for me and it takes a long time for me to write a book, the first book was 12 years."

She said her favorite part of the writing process, is the revision because that's where the creativity comes to life.