A Holiday Shopping Party, With a Purpose

Women ventured to Downtown Binghamton on Sunday to do some holiday shopping.

The Binghamton Zen Den hosted a Trades of Hope Party, that showcased hand made gifts from women all over the world.

The holiday shopping event is to help woman of poverty from many different countries.

"So many woman love to help others especially people in need, and they love to buy stuff that's ethically produced," said Compassionate Entrepreneur, Richelle Abbey.

Abbey said the sales help give women a sustainable business, and helps them provide for their children and families.

The women get 100% of their asking price.