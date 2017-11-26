Two Injured After Gun Goes Off at Middletown Mall

Police have evacuated a mall in Middletown amid reports of a shooting, according to The Associated Press. State police say two people have been injured, but it's unclear whether they were shot.

The reported shooting took place at an American Eagle store the Galleria at Crystal Run, about 120 miles southeast of Binghamton, at around 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

"It appears that a male who was wearing a dark hooded shirt and gray pants discharged one round from a handgun into the floor on the second level of the mall," said Robert Hertman, Town of Wallkill Police Chief.

Around 5:00 p.m., the Town of Woodbury Police Department released a statement on Facebook saying they believe the shooting was an "accidental discharge of a firearm."

A round hit the floor then ricocheted off of glass injuring people. People have minor injuries from the glass shards. The Galleria has been placed on lock down as normal protocol and police are still investigating at this time. — Town of Woodbury Police Department Statement

"Upon arrival, officers discovered two victims who were suffering from minor wounds. The victims are both currently in a medical center, where they are being treated for their wounds and they are expected to survive," said Hertman.

He said police are still seeking the man whose gun went off.

One witness, Leighton Peterson was grabbing a pre-movie bite to eat in the mall's food court around 3:20 when suddenly, he heard alarms, "and all of the employees were telling everybody to get to the exits and evacuate," he told The Associated Press. As people made orderly progress toward the exits, Peterson thought it might be a fire drill until he heard a worried-looking mall worker mention a shooting, he recalled.

Outside, holiday shoppers lingered at first to see whether there might be an all-clear and reopening. But before long, "it became pretty clear that there was an actual situation happening, so then people started leaving en masse," in a bumper-to-bumper stream out of the packed parking lot, said Peterson.

The Galleria mall also was evacuated during the holiday shopping rush in December 2008, when an odor of gas at a department store forced the shopping center to close early on a Thursday evening.

This story will be updated as soon as more details become available.