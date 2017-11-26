Goat Yoga Fundraiser Benefits Binghamton Zoo's Green Team

Yoga participants weren't the only ones stretching and bending Sunday morning. Nearly 30 attendees came out for the Binghamton Zoo's first ever goat yoga.

The sold out event was held at the Knights of Columbus in Binghamton, and all of the money raised through admission and t-shirt sales go towards the zoo's "Green Team".

The Green Team helps make the zoo more environmentally friendly. The Director of Public Relations at the Binghamton Zoo, Rachel Davenport, said the team works hard to make everything more efficient at the zoo.

Several goats walked around and interacted with the guests during the session.

"The goats bring an element of fun and unexpected element to the yoga class, you never know what you are going to expect, a goat could hop on your back or chew on your hair," said Yoga Instructor, Rosemarie Murphy.

Yes the goats have not mastered the downward dog, but they helped create a more relaxed environment for first timers.

"The goats actually loved coming on to my mat and the one time we were doing a pose it kind of went on my back too, so it was really cool," said Laurie Schmidt, one of the yoga class attendees.

Sunday's 30 minute yoga session was $25 for admission, and $15 for a "Peace, Love & Goats" t-shirt. For more information on the zoo's upcoming events visit their website.