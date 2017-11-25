  • Home

Binghamton blows two goal lead in loss

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

The Binghamton Devils took a 3-1 lead into the third period against the Rochester Americans on Saturday night, until giving up two third period goals and then losing in overtime 4-3.

Casey Nelson scored the game winner in overtime just over two minutes into the period. The loss is Binghamton's tenth of the season.