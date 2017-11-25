Akshar Rings for the Salvation Army

New York State Senator Fred Akshar lent a helping hand Saturday as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army earlier this afternoon.

The Salvation Army was fundraising for the Red Kettle Campaign. The campaign helps those who have fallen on hard times unexpectedly throughout the year and Akshar was more than happy to bring the community together.

"The salvation army does a remarkable job. They are a strong organization and it's an opportunity for us to just give back and be part of the community just in a different way," said Senator Fred Akshar.

Rebecca Stollman, the Kettle Coordinator, was also happy about bringing organizations together to help those in need.

"I think it's important for the community, not only individuals but organizations as well to come together during times such as this because people's lives can change in an instant and you don't really know until it happens to you

The salvation is looking for more volunteers to help whenever they are able to, the event runs through December 23. If you are interested in volunteering or would like more information, e-mail Stollman at rlstallman@gmail.com or call (607)-765-2584.