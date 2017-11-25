Local Shoppers show up to Support Small Business Saturday

As Black Friday comes to an end for many big-name companies, the shopping season is starting anew for local businesses across the nation, thanks to the national Small Business Saturday campaign.

According to American Express, in 2016 U.S. shoppers spent $15.4 billion to support local businesses. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said with the money holiday shoppers spend at small businesses the accumulated funds will go back into the pockets of local workers and into the local economy, improving the entire community.

"This is the first time of the year when businesses, hopefully, start to run in the black. The better small business does in Broome County, the better Broome County does," said Jason Garnar.

"We like to invest in the community here too. Everyone who's employed here is employed locally," said Chris Scaturro, Homeplus Manager

For many local shop owners, holiday shopping can make or break many small businesses. According to the owner of Imagicka, the two months of sales during November and December are equal to at least four months worth of sales the rest of the fiscal year.

"It's the difference between being able to expand and get some new merchandise. Unfortunately, for many stores, if they don't make it through [Small Business Saturday] they wind up closing. The average life-span of a small business in Binghamton is, probably, about two years," said Robert Wandel, Owner of Imagicka.

Competing with big businesses and conglomerates, said the owner of Music City, Benny Fiacco, is a very tall task. Specializing in unique products or specific items that mass market stores do not hold is the best way to adhere to interested buyers.

"[Music City] is a combination record store and music store. We carry instruments and vinyl, like a limited edition Dave Matthews box set," said Benny Fiacco.

Stealing a page from the Black Friday playbook, many shops in the Southern Tier offered special discounts on products throughout their stores. Giving folks a chance to stop by and #Shopsmall. Homeplus on Conklin Ave, Binghamton, allowed customers to win special door prizes and enjoy 25 percent off of all their items, store-wide.

"If we can keep the business here in Broome County, it really does mean a lot," said Chris Scaturro.

Small Business Saturday gave shopkeepers an opportunity to really shine, affording them a chance to win customers who will continue to support them year-round.