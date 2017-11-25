Endicott Man Arrested for Possessing Child Pornography

The New York State Police arrested an Endicott man for having images of child pornography on Friday, November 24.

35-year-old Justin Mancini is facing three counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child, which is a class E felony.

He was arrested around 2:20 p.m. after an investigation revealed that he had placed an advertisement on Craigslist to babysit children and was in possession of images that promote sexual conduct by a child less than 16 years old.

Officials are asking anyone who used Mancini for childcare, answered his advertisement, or has any information that Mancini was hired to babysit is asked to contact the Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 754-3854.