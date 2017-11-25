Dryden Man Accused of Arson Dies in Tompkins County Jail

A Dryden man accused of setting a home on fire in Ithaca has died while incarcerated at the Tompkins County Jail on Friday, November 24, according to the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office.

31-year-old Joshua Reeves died at 10:58 and Officials say they are currently investigating the cause of his death. Police add that Reeves' death does not appear to be suspicious in nature and there is no indication of foul play.

The Dryden man was arrested on November 22 for allegedly starting a house fire in the 100 block of Hudson Street around 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday, November 22. Police say seven people were living in the home at the time.

He had been arraigned in the Ithaca City Court and was facing one count of Arson in the First Degree.