Accident on Route 17 in Apalachin Diverts Heavy Traffic

New York State Police and Department of Transportation (NYDOT) responded to an accident involving a vehicle and a NYDOT utility truck on NY-17 eastbound, Friday.

According to emergency crews, around 6:00 p.m. a pedestrian's vehicle collided with the NYDOT dump truck, sending the truck into the air and over the highway's embankment. The dump truck eventually landed behind Big Dipper BBQ on Route 434, Apalachin.

Police and highway workers had to close the portion of NY-17 from Owego to Apalachin, until the scene was under control. Travelers were diverted to Route 434.

One crewman that responded to the scene of the accident said at least one person was critically injured.

As of 7:15 pm, NY-17E was reopened for travel, with flagmen signaling for slower traffic.

