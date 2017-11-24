Brush Fire Shuts Down Section of Riverside Drive

The Johnson City Fire Department responded to the scene of a brush fire in the Village, Friday, shutting down a block on Riverside Drive in Johnson City.

Johnson City Police are on scene rerouting traffic from Ackley Avenue to Columbus Place.

According to emergency crews, the fire started behind a home at 210 Riverside Drive. No word yet on what caused the blaze.

