Holiday Arts and Crafts Show helps put Food on Tables

Over 150 arts and crafts vendors showcased their creations for the two-day, 15th annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Show at Binghamton University's West Gym.

Friday, thousands of attendees visited the craft expo, buying a wide selection of home-made products for themselves or their loved ones for holidays, benefiting Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse (CHOW).

As many of the vendors are local, they know first-hand that many families in the Southern Tier struggle financially around the holiday season. This year sellers will donate at least one item of their wares into gift baskets to be raffled off to the public. Every dollar spent on those baskets, said CHOW's Director Jack Seman, provides four meals to the community.

"This time of year a lot of people need food, need heat. So we're really grateful for our community partnerships with things like this," said Jack Seman.

The Holiday Arts and Crafts Show will continue Saturday, November 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. After all, it's always a pleasure to receive a gift that someone hand-made themselves.

Anyone interested in attending the event is encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to be donated to CHOW's "fill the barrels."