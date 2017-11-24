Children's Charity Holds 10th Annual Toy Drive For Local Children In Need

The Children's Charity of Greater Binghamton held their 10th Annual Give Back Friday Toy Drive collecting hundreds of toys for local children in need.

The Black Friday event is the largest toy drive in Broome County, and took place at the Vestal Marabito at 3151 Vestal Parkway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Children's Charity partnered with Marabito, offering donators a $.25 discount per gallon on gas.

"We started this out ten years ago just thinking that there was a need in our community, and there absolutely is. The need unfortunately seems to grow every year, whether it is more families that sign up or just more individual children that get signed up. It seems that every year more and more families are relying on assistance." - Jim Worhach, President of the Children's Charity of Greater Binghamton

Over 100 shoppers stopped by the gas station throughout the day and dropped off toys to the charity, filling up their U-Haul truck.

"The majority of them will go to Toys For Tots. We also help other families who reach out to us, helping families with gift cards so the parents can shop for their children themselves. It means a lot to parents to be able to pick out toys for their kids."

A party and evening toy drive takes place on Friday night at the Relief Pitcher on Conklin Avenue in Binghamton from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Live music from The Yada Yada's, silent auctions, and raffles will be featured.

For more information on the Children's Charity, visit BinghamtonKids.com.