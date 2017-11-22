Ithaca Police Charge Man with Arson in Overnight House Fire

Ithaca Police have arrested a 31-year-old Dryden man for allegedly starting a house fire on Wednesday morning.

“I’m saddened this happened in our community, and I am thankful for the services from the Red Cross in assisting those who are displaced by this cowardly act. Investigating the origin and cause of a fire is tedious work, and I am thankful for the hard work of all of those who assisted in this investigation," said Pete Tyler, Acting Ithaca Police Chief.

The suspect, Joshua Reeves faces one count of Arson in the First Degree after an investigation determined that the fire in the 100 block of Hudson Street had been intentionally started. Police say the incident took place around 1:20 a.m. and that seven people lived in the home.

Reeves was arraigned in the Ithaca City Court and is being held in the Tompkins County Jail on $10,000 bail.