Well prepped Blue Devils ready for State Finals

No team will every be 100% satisfied with their performance in any game, and there are always things to work on. Even so, as the saying goes, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." That's more or less the mantra that the Chenango Forks Blue Devils should apply to their latest quest to the Carrier Dome for yet another State Championship game.

This is the fifth straight year that the Blue Devils have clinched a trip to the State Finals. In 2016 they fell to Glens Falls. The previous three years they came away as State Champs. Clearly their system works.

At 12-0 this season and one win away from the school's sixth State Championship, the Blue Devils again know what it will take to win said Title, and it's more or less business as usual.

"Just get it in practice on Monday, work hard, run extra sprints, and just do what we got to do," said Quarterback Kris Borelli.

"It's going to be tough. But I really think that we're playing our best ball now. We hope to continue that next week," said Head Coach Dave Hogan.

The Blue Devils take on Pleasantville out of Section I on Sunday at noon in the Carrier Dome.