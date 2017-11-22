Bearcats rally for win in Cancun Challenge finale

CANCUN, Mexico - Binghamton men's basketball (2-4) dug out of a double-digit hole and scored 44 second-half points en route to a 70-65 win over Cal State Northridge (1-4) in the third place game of the Cancun Challenge Wednesday afternoon at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya.



Junior guard J.C. Show scored 12 of his team-high 17 points in the second half, junior center Thomas Bruce earned his third double-double of the season and classmate Timmy Rose chipped in two clutch late three-pointers and nine second-half points. Bruce was selected to the all-tournament team after finishing with 13 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Bruce, who ranks No. 2 in the nation in blocks, averaged 4.0 rejections in the four-game event.



The Bearcats used a 23-6 run midway through the second half to grab the lead. Six different players scored, led by Show's eight points during the run. Freshman wing Tyler Stewart also sparked the run with a three-pointer and dunk. Binghamton turned a 34-26 deficit into a 49-40 lead with 11:09 left.



Then with BU clinging to a 59-57 lead in the final 3+ minutes, Rose took over. He drained a three from the top of the key with 3:01 left to give BU a 62-57 lead. Thirty-five seconds later, Rose struck again from the same spot and his bomb made it 65-59 with 2:26 left. He added a free throw and then the Bearcats iced it with four free throws in the final 0:29 - two coming from Show.



Binghamton shot 54 percent in the second half and put 44 points on the board to erase a 31-26 halftime hole.



Sophomore guard Fard Muhammad kept BU in it in an otherwise cold-shooting first half. Playing in front of numerous family members, Muhammad dropped in 10 first-half points. The Bearcats trailed 18-7 out of the gate but scored the final five points of the half to trim a double-digit deficit to five.



The Bearcats return home late Thursday night and will welcome regional opponent Hartwick to the Events Center at 2 p.m. on Sunday. After playing five straight games away from home, BU will play three of its next four on campus.

(Courtesy: BU Athletics)