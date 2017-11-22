Former New York Congressman Hinchey Passes Away

Former New York State Congressman Maurice Hinchey, who served the 22nd Congressional District for a decade has passed away at 79 years old, according to his Facebook page.

Congressman Maurice Hinchey passed away peacefully at his home in Saugerties this afternoon. He was a beloved Statesman and cherished for his work in the community and nationwide.

In June, Hinchey's family confirmed that he was suffering from a rare terminal neurological disorder known as Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD). FTD is a fatal end the progressive neurological disease that gradually damages the brain's frontal and temporal lobes. It is not known at this time if Hinchey passed away from this disease.

"Maurice was an amazing member of Congress and I think if I was going to sum him up in anyway I would say that he was truly a public servant," said Jim Testani, Former Broome County Democratic Chairman. "He never forgot his roots, he never forgot some of the hardships that he grew up with in his life, and he fought like hell everyday he was in Congress to make this a better country and a better community."

Testani says he and Hinchey worked together, traveled together, and were very close friends outside of work.

"Without paying attention to party or ideology, I hope people look at him and say 'this is what a public servant is supposed to be'," said Testani.

Democrat Congressional Candidate Anthony Brindisi released a statement on Twitter regarding the passing of Hinchey.

Saddened to hear about the passing of former Congressman Maurice Hinchey. He was a fighter for New York and will be missed. My thoughts are with his family and friends. — Anthony Brindisi, Democrat Candidate for Congress

Fox 40 reached out to Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R-22) for comment, but have not heard back yet.

Congressman Hinchey represented a Congressional District that spanned over eight counties from the Hudson Valley to the Finger Lakes region. Hinchey was a long time advocate for universal healthcare, which included the first bill he ever signed in 1993 and a vote in favor of the Affordable Care Act.

"He was a fighter for people, he was a fighter for the person who didn't have anybody else to fight for them," said Testani.

His family says they will announce funeral details at a later date.