JC Man Gets Four Felonies for Running From the Police

Police say they arrested a Johnson City man for attempting to run away from the cops after being pulled over for driving without a license. 35-year-old Chachi Copp now faces four Felony charges in addition to a number of Misdemeanors and violations.

On November 19, around 4:00 p.m., Officers saw Copp driving a car on Willow Street and knew he did not have a driver's license. They attempted to stop the suspect but he made a right turn onto Corliss Avenue and then another right onto Broad Street. Copp then pulled into the driveway at 60 Broad St. and tried to flee behind the building.

He was eventually found by Johnson City Police officers and given field sobriety tests before being arrested.

Copp's Charges

Driving While Intoxicated (Felony)

Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC of .08 of 1 Percent or More (Felony)

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation (Felony)

Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)

Operating a Vehicle Without an Interlock Device

Obstructing Governmental Administration

Unlicensed Operation

Uninspected Motor Vehicle

Unsafe Tires (two counts)

The Felony charges are due to Copp having a previous DWI conviction within the last ten years. He was released to appear in the Johnson City Village Court at a later date.