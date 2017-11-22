Lesko Financial: How to Avoid Overspending this Holiday Season

Black Friday is almost here and retailers are expecting shoppers to spend more than 800 billion dollars this holiday season. Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial has some practical tips to avoid overspending.

"Merchants spend millions of dollars on marketing to maximize profits during the holidays. They bombard us with emails, pop-up ads, coupons in the mail and a lot more, they even go as far as tracking people’s phones as they travel through the stores. these efforts - plus conveniences like “one-click” buying—make it all too easy to spend too much. But a little planning can avoid the big bill hangover in January. The first tip to avoid overspending is to put a ceiling on how much you’ll spend on the holidays overall. Then, limit how much you’ll spend on each gift. You could create a budget just for the holidays," said Lesko.

What should a holiday budget include?

"Gifts - of course, but also, all the other related expenses: food and entertaining; gift wrap, decorations, and holiday travel. give each one a

dollar limit. another good plan is to track your spending as you go along in order to stick with your budget. also, pay for everything in cash instead of cards People tend to spend a lot less when they use cash," said Lesko.

Do many people feel obligated to spend a lot during this season?

"Yes, but it’s important to resist such pressure and resist the guilt if someone else wants to spend more lavishly. in lieu of exchanging gifts, many families are opting to pitch in toward a family adventure together. what a great way to create good memories for years to come," said Lesko.