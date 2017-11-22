Broome Sheriff's Searching for Man Who Violated Probation

The Broome County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for Jeremy Anderson who violated his probation of Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree.

The Suspect is described as a white male, around 5-feet-10-inches, weighing 145 pounds, with hazel eyes, and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Anderson's location is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff's Office at 778-1196.