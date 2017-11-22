Binghamton High School Preps for Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Dozens of Binghamton High School students and volunteers were busy on Wednesday preparing for nearly 1,500 people to take part in the annual community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday.

"After the dinner ended last year we had to start preparation for this year because we have to work on getting a lot of donations and getting together our student volunteers," said Avia Haley, Decorations Committee Chairperson.

Organizers say they they will go through around 1,120 pounds of turkey, 130 pounds of cranberry sauce, 420 pounds of corn, 800 pounds of stuffing, 800 pounds of potatoes, 30 gallons of gravy, 550 pounds of sweet potatoes, and 300 pies on Thanksgiving.

"You have this huge community feel, you come together, and you work together and you have a great time," said Haley.

Haley's role in the dinner is gather artwork from students throughout the Binghamton School District and to decorate the tables.

"It's quite special because everyone is getting involved and every one is giving something to this community event, which makes it more special," said Haley.

A shuttle bus service will be available for those with transportation concerns beginning at 11:00 a.m. They will continue to and from Binghamton High School until 1:30 p.m. at which point the busses will leave the high school for returns only.

Shuttle #1 - Franklin Elementary School (Conklin Avenue)

Shuttle #2 - North Shore Towers (Isbell Street)

Shuttle #3 - Greater Binghamton Transportation Center (Chenango Street)

Shuttle #4 - First Ward Senior Citizen Center (Clinton Street)

"We are thrilled that First Student has generously donated their busses and that their professional driver employees are spending a apart of their holiday to assist those with transportation concerns so they may celebrate Thanksgiving," said Kevin Richman, Binghamton High School Principal.

The dinner itself will run from 11:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Binghamton High School, which is located at 31 Main Street in Binghamton.