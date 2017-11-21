East beats West for 8th straight year in Ernie Davis Classic

The East won the Ernie Davis Classic for the eight straight year, beating the West 14-6 Tuesday night at Johnson City's Wildcat Stadium. For the area seniors playing in the annual all-star game, their high school careers came to an end, and for many of them it may be the last time they ever suit up on the gridiron..

It was Windsor Black Knights Dante Kimbrough, representing the East, that carried the load early on. Walking away with a pair of touchdowns, and the Offensive Player of the Game award, Kimbrough continued to shine throughout the Classic and help his teammates reach a 14-0 lead going into halftime.

While in the fourth quarter, it was the West team trying to mount a comeback. Picking up a punt from his own 14-yard line, Elmira's Airihk ran the ball back for the touchdown, dodging defenders, to bring his teammates within eight points, after the PAT was blocked. The West then had possession with time winding down in the game and got the ball into the redzone, but couldn't score before turning the ball over on downs. The East then regained possession with 22 seconds left, taking a knee to close out the game.

The Chenango Forks seniors selected to play in the exhibition viewed the game from the sideline so as to not risk injury ahead of the Blue Devils State Championship Game. Forks plays Pleasantville in the Carrier Dome on Sunday at 12:00pm.