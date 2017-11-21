Broome County Health Department Shares Food Safety Tips Ahead Of Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving a few days away, the Broome County Health Department is sharing a few tips on how to safely cook Thursday’s meal.

When starting to cook, make sure your hands are properly washed by using hot water and getting underneath fingernails and in between fingers.

To prevent cross contamination, keep raw food away from ready-to-eat food by placing it on a different shelf or in sealed containers.

During food preparation, wash counters and utensils and continue to wash hands after handling any raw meats.

When it comes to the most important food item of the day, make sure the turkey is thawed out over several days in refrigeration.

“Under no circumstances should a turkey be allowed to sit out on a counter and thaw out at room temperature, or attempt to cook one that is still partially frozen, as that is likely to lead to undercooked meat and the proliferation of bacteria that can lead to a foodborne illness.” - Matt Laine, Public Health Sanitarian

If unable to store in refrigerator over several days, speed up the thawing process by placing the turkey in cold water with water running over it continuously.

Lastly, when it’s finally time to eat, keep bare hands away from food.

To know if a turkey is properly cooked, use a meat thermometer and make sure it reads at least 165 degrees.

When storing leftovers, put them away immediately to prevent bacteria from growing.

For more information go to

http://www.gobroomecounty.com/eh/food