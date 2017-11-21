Local Seniors Provided Gifts This Holiday Season Thanks To Angel Tree At Boscov's

For the thirteenth year in a row, Boscov’s has partnered with Home Instead Senior Care for their “Be a Santa to a Senior” program, making sure our community’s seniors are feeling loved this holiday season.

On the fourth floor of Boscov’s is an angel tree with the names of seniors and what they would like as a gift this December.

To participate, take a tag from the tree and drop off an unwrapped gift to the Courtesy Desk at Boscov’s.

Home Instead will wrap the gifts and deliver them to the nursing homes the week before Christmas.

Most of the seniors in the program are those who don’t have family and friends to celebrate with.

“These people are alone a lot of times and so during the holiday season it’s nice to give back. Broome County is very very generous in everything that they do, so we like to give to the seniors since we do have a senior company, but it’s nice to just give back to the seniors in our area.” - Denise Mughetti, Co-Owner and President of Home Instead Senior Care

Over 250 seniors from four nursing homes are participating.

The last day for gifts to be dropped off is December 13th.