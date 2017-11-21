UPDATE: Sundays Trailer Fire in Triangle Ruled Accidental

Fire officials are ruling Sunday's trailer fire in Triangle, accidental.

Broome County Fire Investigators said the fire was caused by an electric heater.

Emergency Officials were on the scene of a "fully involved" fire in the Town of Triangle on Sunday night. Police said the incident took place at 3635 Route 206 at the corner of North Street.

Fire Officials said no one was hurt but they were unsure if anyone was home at the time of the fire.

More than five local fire departments including Whitney Point, Greene, Maine, Lisle, and Triangle responded to Sunday's fire.