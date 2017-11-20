Broome County to Hold Auction of former Niko's Restaurant

Broome County and Manasse Auctions are holding an auction on Thursday, November 30, at 10:00 a.m., at the property of the former Niko's Restaurant on Court Street in Binghamton.

The property has about 3,444 square feet of ground area and a full basement with a support kitchen for the first floor.

There is a large amount of quality restaurant equipment inside the building, including commercial kitchen equipment and accessories, tables, chairs, booths and more.

The building and the contents will be auctioned off separately.

Open house for the property will be held on November 22 and November 27 from 3:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.