Endwell Fire Company Donates to Cancer Fund

The Endwell Fire Company donated $1,860 of their proceeds from their Five Alarm 5K Run/Walk, held in September to the Retired Professional Fire Fighters Cancer Fund, Inc. at the Endwell Fire Station Monday night.

The Retired Professional Fire Fighters Cancer Fund Inc. is a non-profit organization committed to raising funds for cancer research programs. Funds are donated to established programs that seek to impact cancers that have higher occurrence rates among firefighters.